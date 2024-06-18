POULTRY Association of Zambia Executive Manager, Dominic Chanda, says small scale farmers using electricity for incubation purposes are discontinuing production due to load shedding. Speaking in an interview, Chanda lamented that the sector was negatively affected by load shedding as small-scale farmers could not afford other alternative sources of energy. “Where we have seen complete change in terms of behaviour and activities is with people that are having smaller incubators in their backyards, who have completely stopped because they have no alternative sources of energy. I think these are the ones who have been very instrumental in producing for example the products that we see on the market. Some small village chickens. So, these are being affected hugely because of...



