MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government wants to create billionaires out of the mining industry in Zambia. And Kabuswe says the President Hakainde Hichilema-led administration will never allow any investor to misbehave. Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Zambia mining and investment insaka, Thursday, Kabuswe said government wanted to get away from claims that Zambians had no capacity to mine. “We want to support all Zambians. We want a lot of small-scale Zambians to do mining. In fact, our message to the artisanal and small-scale is that we want to get away from the claims that Zambians have no capacity. We want to grow them from artisanal to small-scale to junior miners until we are a...



