MINISTER of Agriculture Reuben Phiri says farmers should start receiving their agricultural inputs next month, all things being equal. Phiri also announced that government will procure over 42,000 metric tonnes of D compound and about 42,775 metric tonnes of Urea for the 2024/2025 farming season under the direct input supply modality in 42 districts. Meanwhile, Phiri says United Capital Fertiliser and Nitrogen Chemicals Zambia have already been contracted to supply fertiliser in different quantities. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Phiri said the early delivery of inputs would promote timely planting of crops. “I wish to inform the House and the nation at large that all things being equal, delivery of fertiliser to various districts will commence...



