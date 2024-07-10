THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection says during the month of June, it observed a decrease in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket survey, which now stands at K10,442.45. JCTR says the decrease in the basket represents a K258.68 reduction compared to the month of May. In a statement, Tuesday, JCTR’s Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Lukwesa Musonda attributed the reduction to a drop in the prices of commodities such as tomatoes and fruits. She stated that the seasonal availability of certain foods like sweet potatoes had also provided a small but significant relief, as they tend to be cheaper due to higher supply. “As the nation reaches the midpoint of 2024, it is clear that the year has...