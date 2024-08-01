FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is nothing strange about Zambia engaging expatriates in setting up certain technical things. But Economist Dr Lubinda Haabazoka has strongly opposed the setting up a foreign funded evidence lab at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning. “I am against the idea of us setting up a UK funded evidence lab at the Ministry of Finance. Sometimes we need to guard our secrets. How can we have them at MOF when they can’t allow us visa free access to their country? I know whatever I say won’t change anything but we have Zambia Statistics Agency that can collect data, then ZIPAR which can link that data to policy. Why do we need a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.