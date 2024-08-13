DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen has disclosed that government has so far paid K1.9 billion to beneficiaries under the Drought Emergency Cash Transfers. Dr Pollen has revealed that from August 3, 2024 to August 11, 2024, a total of 43 trucks carrying 620 50Kg bags of maize each, amounting to 1,333 metric tonnes of maize have crossed into the country from Tanzania. The DMMU National Coordinator has also disclosed that as of August 2024, FRA had procured 444,692.24 metric tonnes of maize locally. Addressing the media at his office yesterday, Dr Pollen disclosed that government would soon start the disbursement of the Emergency Cash Transfer, targeting a population of 462,575 people who are not on social and drought emergency cash...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.