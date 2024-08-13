THE Zambia Meteorological Department (MET) says it has through its UK funded project trained weather community observers that will be assisting in interpreting area specific atmospheric conditions. MET Senior Meteorologist, Peggy Thole, says the project which started as a pilot in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound will extend to other parts of the country during this year’s rainy season. In an interview, Monday, Thole disclosed that Zambia was, together with Mozambique and South Africa, implementing the Weather and Climate Information Services Early Warning System for Southern Africa project. “This thing actually is under a project called Weather and Climate Information Services Early Warning System for Southern Africa, so this project is sponsored by UK MET Office and they are in collaboration with...



