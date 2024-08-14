Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his remarks during the official launch of the Public Forum on progress made by Zambia in debt restructuring at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 3rd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, has clarified that government has not bought Zambeef’s Chiawa farm. However, Nkulukusa says IDC is considering purchasing the farm, and is currently undertaking due diligence on the property. Recently, government disclosed that it had purchased Zambeef’s Chiawa Estate Farm in Kafue District at $13.5 million and handed it over to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) for its management. This announcement has attracted heavy criticism from many stakeholders who have questioned government’s decision to spend such a large sum of money on the farm when the state already has farming blocks that can be developed. Zambeef however did not confirm the transaction, telling News Diggers on Monday that it would...