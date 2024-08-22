Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane (second right) receiving a dividend cheque from TAZAMA Pipelines board chairperson Peter Mumba (second left) at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Lusaka on August 21, 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

TAZAMA Pipelines Limited has declared dividends of K89.6 million to Zambia and K45 million to Tanzania. And Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has disclosed that TAZAMA Pipelines Limited has reached an advanced stage in the procurement process for constructing a new multi-product pipeline. Speaking during the handover of the K89.6 million dividend cheque to the Ministry of Finance, Wednesday, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited Board Chairperson Peter Mumba said the company had made notable strides since the conversion of the pipeline from transporting commingled fuel to low-sulfur gasoline. He noted that the last time TAZAMA Pipelines Limited declared a dividend was in 2019, and the amount was K37 million. “As you are likely aware, it is often challenging for companies to declare dividends,...