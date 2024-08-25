ZESCO says it is currently reviewing the specifics of ERB’s decision to reject its emergency tariff hike application and is evaluating the implications for its operations. And former Energy minister Yamfwa Mukanga has welcomed the ERB’s decision to reject Zesco’s proposed tariff increase but has insisted on the need to convene an energy indaba with engineers to review the application. On Friday, the Energy Regulation Board rejected Zesco’s application for an emergency tariff hike, noting that increased tariffs would inevitably increase the cost of living and worsen the current state of affairs. In a statement, Saturday, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the corporation acknowledged the ERB’s rejection. “Zesco acknowledges the Energy Regulations Board decision not to approve the corporation’s application...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.