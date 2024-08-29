AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri has unveiled the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Board to be headed by former agriculture minister, Suresh Desai as Chairperson, Richard Lisimba as Vice-chairperson, among other board members. Phiri also appointed Mutinta Mundia, Yotam Mkandawire, Dr Kenneth Msiska, Ruth Nandazi, Percy Musona, Shadreck Mungalaba, Stanley Mutale and Mukumbuta Mukumbuta to the FRA board. The minister has urged the newly installed board members to ensure that no stock at any given time goes to waste at the agency. Speaking when he unveiled the board, Wednesday, Phiri assured that none of the FRA maize, both in stock and on the market was contaminated with aflatoxin. “I encourage you to ensure that the quality of our stocks is always maintained...



