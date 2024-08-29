ZCCM-IH has announced that it has acquired an additional 10 percent shareholding in Lubambe Copper Mines Limited at US$1, bringing its total stake in the mine to 30 percent. ZCCM-IH Corporate Affairs Manager Loisa Mbatha says the transaction is expected to be finalised within the next six months following an agreement with JCHX for the additional stake. In a statement, Wednesday, Mbatha stated that in addition to the increased 10 percent shareholding, ZCCM-IH would have marketing rights to copper ore concentrate output in proportion to its shareholding. “ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (ZCCM-IH) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Jinchengxin Mining Management Company Ltd (JCHX) to acquire an additional 10 percent shareholding at US$1 in Lubambe...



