THE annual inflation for August has increased by 0.1 percent to 15.5 percent from 15.4 percent recorded in July 2024. And ZamStats has disclosed that between July and August 2024, the monthly retail price of a 25 kg bag of breakfast mealie meal decreased by 0.36 percent from K334.48 to K333.28, while roller meal increased by 0.40 percent from K289.82 to K290.98. At a media briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Statistician General Goodson Sinyenga attributed the increase in inflation to the price movements of food items. “Annual inflation for August 2024 increased to 15.5 percent from 15.4 percent recorded in July, 2024. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 15.5 percent between August 2023...



