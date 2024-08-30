AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says FISP beneficiaries will start redeeming their inputs by September 2, 2024 as scheduled. Recently, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary John Mulongoti announced that preparations for the 2024/2025 FISP E-Voucher rollout had gained momentum ahead of its commencement on September 2, 2024. Asked if his ministry was on course with regards to input distribution in an interview, Wednesday, Phiri responded in the affirmative. “Yes. You see, if you want to succeed in life, you set a target for yourself. And you set a hard target and you work towards that hard target. So, my answer to you is yes because as we speak now, come the 2nd of next month, we should commence redeeming inputs. Meaning...



