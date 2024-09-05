ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the power utility company has not stopped connecting new clients to the national grid despite the power deficit. And Ncube says the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) had a valid reason for not allowing an increase in tariffs. When asked whether Zesco was still connecting new clients to the national grid despite the power deficit the country was facing in an interview, Wednesday, Ncube said that was a contractual obligation. “Connecting a person who has paid is a contractual obligation, you can’t stop it. We’ve got to connect them, no two ways, it’s a contractual obligation. I mean, they must also be part of the national cake, they paid for it, they deserve the power....



