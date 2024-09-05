PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has announced the signing of three agreements between Zesco and Power China, aimed at diversifying energy sources and addressing the country’s energy deficit. The President says the agreements relate to the installation of rooftop solar system projects in Zambia, and also cover the Kariba North Solar photovoltaic project and the Kafue Gorge Lower Solar photovoltaic power plant in Zambia. In a statement shared on Facebook, President Hichilema said once actualised, the agreements would help address the current energy deficit. “This afternoon we witnessed the signing of three agreements between ZESCO and Power China, aimed at diversifying and addressing the country’s energy deficit that has been occasioned by the drought, one of the worst in recent history. These...



