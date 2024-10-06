ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane can only speak to the issue around low tax collection after dismantling government’s debt to entrepreneurs such as suppliers and contractors. On Monday, Dr Musokotwane said he was still not happy with the country’s current tax collection levels. Commenting on the minister’s statement in an interview, Tuesday, Hambayi said among the fundamentals driving low tax compliance was that most businesses were running on debt. “I think the issue around the taxes is clearly resting with government. And I think there are two things that are of concern, firstly, what you do find in the country is that there is a very low tax compliance rate. The fundamentals that I think are driving...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here