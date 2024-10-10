FORMER ZCCM-IH CEO Pius Kasolo says all mining companies must be compelled to list on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE). And former Mbabala UPND MP Emmanuel Hachipuka has bemoaned Zambians’ culture of selling mining licences instead of working towards owning mines. Speaking during the ongoing Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka, Tuesday, Dr Kasolo argued that Zambians could be more invested in mines if all mining companies listed on LuSe. “What can be done to help Zambians participate in mine ownership? Like I said, there is need for a deliberate government policy to compel foreign companies to partner with Zambians, issue prospecting licenses to Zambians only, indigenous Zambian owned mining companies to source funding and partnership opportunities in the Middle East,...



