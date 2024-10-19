THE Business Coalition Taskforce says it is deeply concerned about the current state of the economy and is urging government to implement agreed upon policies, recognising the mutual benefits of a private sector-led economy. Coalition Chairman Diego Casilli says the taskforce is alarmed that the IMF forecasts a downgrade of GDP growth to 1.2 percent, adding that this will likely lead to increased hardships for Zambians in their daily lives. In a statement, Friday, Casilli expressed deep concern about the current state of the Zambian economy and the failure to implement agreed upon policies that would lead to enhanced GDP growth. “We remain deeply concerned about the current state of the Zambian economy. In particular, is the failure to implement...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here