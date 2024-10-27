Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing making his remarks during the official launch of the Job Exposition at the University of Zambia in Lusaka on Wednesday 23rd October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing says his country attaches great importance to its collaboration with Zambia in the area of education. Speaking during UNZA’s massive job expo, Wednesday, Ambassador Han said the younger generation was the future for the China-Zambia relationship. “The first point I would like to share with you is that I believe the friendship and partnership between China and Zambia provides the best background or atmosphere for the Chinese enterprises. Second point I want to share is that I strongly believe that the youths, the younger generation are the future of the country and also are the future for the China-Zambia relationship. So here, I would like to assure you that the Chinese side attach importance...