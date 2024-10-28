PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Finance and Investments advisor Jito Kayumba says government is looking for mine investment partners, saying the state is holding on to over 40 licences. In an interview, Kayumba revealed that Barrick Gold Mining had already expressed interest to partner with government. “This is something that is important that the public should know but also the investment community because the government part of our strategy is to expedite investment in our mining sector. You know, the government is holding in to a number of tenements, a number of mining licences, there are about 40 plus so we are in the process of partnering. Of course, they are being explored and adequately packaged so that we can start negotiations...



