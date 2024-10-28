Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has told Mulenga Kabaso, popularly known as Spax, that government will not take threats from individuals or organisations involved in mining. In a viral video recently, Spax lamented that UPND cadres who had been sent by a named minister had invaded his site and engaged in acts of violence, warning that he was also capable of retaliating. “Where I am at is a private property, but for the past few days or should I just say today in the morning, we were visited by a number of cadres with stones and other weapons such as guns. They beat up operators and grabbed keys from them so that we vacate this site because they have been given...