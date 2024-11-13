GOVERNMENT has disbursed K500 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to enable it to pay the remaining farmers who sold their maize to government through various FRA depots. And FRA says it is confident that by close of the extended crop marketing season, all farmers who will deliver their maize between now and November 30, 2024 will be paid. In a statement, FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe urged banks where the money had been transferred to expedite the release of funds to the remaining farmers so that they could prepare for this year’s farming season. “Five hundred million kwacha has been disbursed to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) by Central Government to enable it pay the remaining farmers...



