MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary John Mulongoti has disclosed that about 710,000 FISP beneficiaries, translating into 70 per cent, have so far collected their inputs. In an interview, Mulongoti said the statistic was accurate as of Thursday, November 14, 2024. “As of yesterday, more than 700,000 farmers had collected [the inputs]. You know we support one million farmers, 885,000 out of the one million have deposited and 710,000 farmers have collected inputs, so we have done 70 per cent. And then we have the inputs in all provinces and we have got agro dealers in all the e-voucher [areas] and redemption is going on well. That’s why I am saying that you don’t even need to talk to me, you...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here