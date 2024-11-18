FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS), to be headed by Oliver Chinganya as Chairperson. According to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury, Monday, Dr Musokotwane urged the new Board to help management in advancing innovation, collaboration and capacity building in the statistical field. “Pursuant to Section B of the Statistics Act 13 of 2018, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, announces the appointment of a new board of Directors for Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS). The minister also announces the appointment of Mr Oliver Chinganya as Board Chairman of ZAMSTATS, with effect from...



