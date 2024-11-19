ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi has attributed the action by some individuals to hold on to money when the Central Bank puts it into circulation to a shift in spending habits, triggered by lack of liquidity in the market. And Hambayi says it is quite evident that the strategies that BOZ has been using in terms of hiking both the Monetary Policy Rate and Statutory Reserve Ratio in order to arrest inflation and stabilise the Kwacha have not worked. On Wednesday, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya lamented that some individuals were holding on to money when the Central Bank puts it into circulation. In an interview, Thursday, Hambayi said the failure to liquidate domestic arrears had contributed to liquidity unavailability...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here