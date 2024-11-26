PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) Zambia has noted that government has made progress in domestic revenue collection in the first half of 2024. In addition, PwC Zambia says the debt restructuring process has provided greater certainty regarding the amounts payable to Zambia’s creditors. In its 2025 National Budget Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) report, PwC Zambia stated that strategies such as the Smart Invoice System would help achieve higher revenue collection targets. “In the first half of 2024, the government has made progress in domestic revenue collection. With a focus on enhancing tax compliance and leveraging technology, strategies to achieve higher revenue collection targets include: implementing the Smart Invoice System to digitise the invoicing process and receive near real-time transactional information. Increasing the period...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here