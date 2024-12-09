THE Bank of Zambia (BoZ) October 2024 Financial Stability Report indicates that the drought-induced electricity supply deficit has dragged down economic activity, compounded price pressures and raised risks to financial stability. The Central Bank reports that the electricity crisis took its toll on domestic demand and production as revealed by the latest preliminary figures from Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) suggesting that annual growth in output significantly fell to 1.7 percent in June compared with 2.2 percent in March 2024. “The drought-induced electricity supply deficit has dragged down economic activity, compounded price pressures and raised risks to financial stability. The latest preliminary figures from Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) suggest that annual growth in output significantly fell to 1.7 percent in June...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here