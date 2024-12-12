ZAMBIA is set to host the launch of the Mine Tech Hub today at the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research in Lusaka, an initiative that seeks to address challenges faced by African mining start-ups. Meanwhile, United Nations Development Program-UNDP Resident Representative James Wakiaga says Zambia is among ten African countries selected to host various initiatives. Speaking at a media briefing, Wednesday, Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati said the Mine Tech initiative was extremely important across Africa with the ambition to create a minimum of 10 jobs through start-ups. “The UN representative has said there is an initiative to spark the startup revolution in Africa and this will be sparked under the hospices of the two initiatives. He...



