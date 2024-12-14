SECRETARY to the Treasury, Felix Nkulukusa, says Zesco did not erroneously pay Exim Bank of China US$80 million, as has been suggested by social media reports. However, Nkulukusa has revealed that Zesco did not consult government before making the payment, hence the confusion on the transaction. The Secretary to the Treasury explains that before government moved in to restructure the country’s debt with official creditors, Zesco had agreed to settle its loan to Exim Bank of China using revenue from the Kafue Lower Gorge Power Station. That arrangement however changed after Zambia’s debt was restructured. Speaking in an interview, Friday, Nkulukusa revealed that government had reached out to Exim Bank of China following Zesco’s payment, and advised the bank to...



