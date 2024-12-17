Industrial Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya (c) ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia (second left), ZAFFICO Board Chairperson Alvert N'gandu (second right) and ZAFFICO Director Mwema Litana (r) during the commissioning of the ZAFFICO Lusaka Corporate and Sales office on Monday 16th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Industrial Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya (c) ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia (second left), ZAFFICO Board Chairperson Alvert N'gandu (second right) and ZAFFICO Director Mwema Litana (r) during the commissioning of the ZAFFICO Lusaka Corporate and Sales office on Monday 16th December 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

INDUSTRIAL Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya has expressed sadness that the country continues to import furniture despite its tree endowment. Muleya has disclosed that as part of its strategy, the IDC is setting up a wealth fund that will ensure that future generations benefit from the country’s natural resources. Speaking yesterday, when he officially opened the ZAFFICO Lusaka Corporate and Sales Office, Muleya urged the corporation to increase its visibility. “One of probably the sad facts, that is despite the fact that we are endowed with so many trees, we still import furniture from other places. If you go into government buildings, into our schools, we still find imports of products which we should be producing here....