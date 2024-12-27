THE Tourism Council of Zambia (TCZ) has urged the Zambia Revenue Authority to ensure there are some exemptions on advance income tax on exports and remittances valued at $2,000 and above because it may unnecessarily disadvantage people. In a notice recently, ZRA stated that effective 1st January, 2025, any individual or business exporting goods or sending money outside Zambia valued at $2,000 or more would need a valid Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). “In line with the proposed 2025 budget changes, The Zambia Revenue Authority would like to notify the public that effective 1st January, 2025, any individual or business exporting goods or sending money outside Zambia valued at $2,000 or more will need a valid Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). Without...



