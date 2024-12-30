MINES Minister Pual Kabuswe has allayed fears of job losses at Kagem Mine, following its decision to suspend operations until June next year. Last week, Kagem Mining Limited announced that it had temporarily suspended its mining operations at Kagem for about six months, citing disturbed emerald market dynamics. The development led to workers living in fear of impending redundancies despite the mine’s assurance that it would continue to pay basic salaries during the suspension period. Meanwhile, Mineworkers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe expressed concerns that the mine’s decision to halt operations for six months was not in the best interest of the workers, the mine, or the country. But in an interview, Kabuswe said government would continue engaging with...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here