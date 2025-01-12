GOVERNMENT says it has, together with the Democratic Republic of Congo, resolved that no truck should be marooned on the Zambian roads within seven days. Government says custom officials from both countries have agreed to extend working hours from 06:00 to 20:00. Over 1,700 trucks have been marooned along the Chingola-Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa Road. Speaking, Saturday, when he met Congolese officials, Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga attributed the congestion at the Kasumbalesa border to a transition in leadership and management in the DRC. “The two countries continue to demonstrate maturity in handling issues that come. It is very normal to have issues and it is even much better to sit at a table like this one to resolve them. I am sure you...



