NAMIBIA’S Secretary to Cabinet Dr George Simataa has thanked Zambia for continuing to supply his country with electricity despite having its own power challenges at home. And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says in the spirit of brotherhood, Zambia has continued to supply power to Namibia’s Katima Mulilo Town as per the 2020 electricity supply agreement. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Vice-President Nalumango, Tuesday, Dr Simataa said he was aware of the electricity problem in Zambia. “I am also aware of the electricity problem that Zambia is facing but despite the problem that you have with the supply of electricity in Zambia you still supply us with electricity. Again, you would have said we cannot sacrifice our power when...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here