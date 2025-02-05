PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has encouraged Toyota Motors Corporation to capitalise on Zambia’s favourable investment climate, abundant natural resources and mineral wealth by investing in value-addition ventures that support their manufacturing supply chain. In a statement, Tuesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, stated that the Head of State specifically urged Toyota to establish a parts manufacturing plant in Zambia. Hamasaka said the plant could integrate with Toyota’s manufacturing operations in South Africa. “Republican President Hakainde Hichilema began his four-day working visit to Japan this morning with a train ride from Tokyo to Nagoya City, where he toured Toyota Motors Corporation. During the visit, the Head of State held productive discussions with Toyota Tsusho Corporation’s leadership, led by Group President...



