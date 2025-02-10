INFORMATION Communication Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) says the country has not done enough in regards to cyber crime sensitisation. ICTAZ president, Dr Clement Sinyangwe has emphasised the need to treat cyber crime the same way COVID-19 was treated by embarking on what he terms as cyber-hygiene. In an interview, Saturday, Dr Sinyangwe observed that very few people could decline to give out their personal details such as a bank pin. “Firstly, you have to know that for people to be involved in these cyber crimes, we are dealing with people who are sophisticated. Already we have seen, I will mention ZICTA is making a lot of strides to ensure that they arrest some individuals who are involved in the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here