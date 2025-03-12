CHAPTER One Foundation has recommended that an inquiry be undertaken into the pricing of fuel before the Open Access Regime was implemented. Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala says the significant price drop from US$113 per metric ton to US$54.12 per metric ton when using the pipeline raises questions about whether earlier pricing was fair or involved anti-competitive practices. Last week, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited awarded contracts to Agro Fuel Investments Limited, among other Oil Marketing Companies, for the supply of Low Sulphur Gas Oil for May 2025 at a reduced price of US$54.12 per metric ton. Before the open access regime, Agro Fuels, which had previously been using the TAZAMA Pipeline exclusively, was quoting fuel at around US$ 113 per metric...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here