GOVERNMENT has commended Oil Marketing Companies for embracing the Open Access Guidelines. Last week, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited awarded contracts to Agro Fuel Investments Limited, among other Oil Marketing Companies, for the supply of Low Sulphur Gas Oil for May 2025 at a reduced price of US$54.12 per metric ton. Before the open access regime, Agro Fuels, which had previously been using the TAZAMA Pipeline exclusively, was quoting fuel at around US$ 113 per metric ton. They, however, lost the previous bid to companies that quoted the commodity at US$ 84.00 per metric ton. Other companies awarded contracts for the supply of fuel for May 2025 include a joint venture between Titanium Oil Corporation and ADNOC, as well as another joint...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here