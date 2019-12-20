4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 20 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 20 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Breaking News
4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guiltyBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019
Four businessmen have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an I-Phone, two bags containing money and other items worth over K19,000 from a motor vehicle.
Aswell Mwape, 25, of Matero; Charles Mpeuka, 25, of Chalala area; Chowa Sichilima, 24, of Lilanda and Shawn Phiri, 32, of Matero, were arrested after they allegedly broke into a woman’s car at Oxygen Gym on Leopard Hill road and stole various items.
The four have been charged with one count of theft from motor vehicle, contrary to Section 276 (C) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
It is alleged that on December 3, this year in Lusaka, Mwape, Mpeuka, Sichilima and Phiri jointly and whilst acting together, stole from a motor vehicle, namely Nissan X-Trail registration BAC 3950, two bags with cash amounting to US $900; K2,000; drivers’ license; passport, ATM card; perfume; a pair of shoes; gym gear; two towels; an I-Phone and a pair of slippers all together valued K19,210, property of Annie-Marie Sievu.
And when the matter came up before Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya for plea, the four, who were remanded in custody, said they understood the charge and then took turns denying the charge.
When the plea of not guilty was recorded by the Court, Mwape, Mpeuka, Sichilima and Phiri who were unrepresented, applied for bail pending trial.
The State did not object to application for bail, but urged the Court to put sufficient conditions so that the accused persons come to court as and when they were required to do so.
Magistrate Bwalya then granted all four K10,000 cash bail each, with two working sureties bound in the sum of K30,000, but in their own recognizance.
She added that the sureties should be employees of reputable organizations and with proof of residence.
The matter comes up on January 6, next year for trial.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the arrest of the four in a statement issued recently.
“Police in Lusaka have arrested four suspects for the offense of theft from motor vehicle, which occurred on December 3, 2019, between 16:00 hours and 16:20 hours at Oxygen Gym along Leopard Hill road. The suspects are alleged to have broken into a motor vehicle and stole US $1,000 out of which only US $100 was recovered and a brown bag,” stated Katongo.
“Further investigations led to more recoveries of various items stolen from motor vehicles parked at three different shopping malls, among them, Sumsung tablets, Wi-Fi gadgets and clothes. The recovered items have been identified by owners. The suspects are Charles Mpeuka, Aswell Mwape, Masiku Phiri and Chewe Sichilima. All are detained in police custody.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba - 20 Dec 2019
- 4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty - 20 Dec 2019
- ZEMA admits issuing Protection Order to 3 Kingsland contractors - 20 Dec 2019
- Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam - 18 Dec 2019
- Chongwe man denies defiling, fathering 2 with step daughter - 18 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval (6,109 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (5,668 views)
- How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia (2,024 views)
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate (1,850 view)
- There's no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption - Kambwili (1,643 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Chiluba’s corruption child’s play compared to PF – HH20 Dec 2019
-
Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba20 Dec 2019
-
Parley approves 2020 budget, as Ng’andu reiterates stoppage in external debt contraction20 Dec 2019
-
There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH20 Dec 2019
-
4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty20 Dec 2019
-
We’ll use jobs to win in 2021 – Musukwa20 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article