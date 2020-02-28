11 gassing rioters appear in court, deny the charges

ELEVEN more men arrested for rioting following reported gassing incidents in Lusaka have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

The 11 Lusaka residents have, however, denied the charges of rioting contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale on two different indictments.

In the first indictment, the accused, Fanizio Banda, 31, a general worker of Chawama, Felix Mukuka, 22, a bus driver of John Howard compound, Laston Zulu, 26, a vendor of Chawama compound, Kennedy Chingebe, 19, of Jack compound, Marlon Mumba, 30, of Chawama and Mathews Chinga, 20, a bus conductor of John Howard in Lusaka, are charged with rioting after proclamation contrary to section 79 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Banda, Mukuka, Zulu, Chingebe, Mumba and Chinga on February 13, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, being in a riotous assembly, took part to riot and assemble after the expiration of a reasonable time from the making of the proclamation to disperse.

In the second indictment, John Lungu and four others are also charged with rioting after proclamation.

Lungu, Brian Mulenga, Abel Chivunga, Maxwell Kanene and Aston Simakungwe are alleged to have on the same date in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, being in a riotous assembly, taken part in riots and assembled despite being told to disperse by the police.

The court has since set March 3, 2020 as the date for commencement of trial in both cases.

Meanwhile, Nelson Chirwa, 35, a businessman, Angel Banda, 32, a bricklayer, Alick Banda, 27 and Victor Banda, a driver, all of Linda compound, are also facing charges of rioting and were set to appear before the court but did not because they were not brought before the court from the police station in Chilanga.

Particulars of the offense are that Chirwa, Angel, Alick and Victor, on February 14, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown and being in a riotous assembly, did take part in a riot.