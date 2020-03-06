DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged loverBy Natasha Sakala on 6 Mar 2020
Democratic Party aspiring candidate for Luena constituency in 2021 Likando Sakubita has been convicted of arson after he was found guilty of burning the carport of a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife.
This is a matter in which Sakubita was charged with one count of Arson after he burnt the carport belonging to Ian Musweu by way of throwing a petrol bomb over the fence.
Particulars of the offence are that on the morning of April 2, 2018, the accused drove to Musweu’s house and set his carport on fire following suspicions that his wife was having an affair with the complainant.
Fortunately, the fire did not spread much and only a part of the tent was burnt.
This episode was captured on CCTV, a security feature installed by the plaintiff at his house.
The defendant, who had pleaded not guilty to the charge, said in his defence that he was not in the proximity of the said house as he claimed to have been at East Park Mall in the company of his nephew.
He further said that the car that is said to have been used in the crime, and captured by CCTV, was in the garage as it was being serviced.
Sakubita further said the CCTV footage that was used to identify him as a suspect was doctored and as such should not be relied on to determine the case.
But in delivering her judgment, Wednesday, Principal Resident Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile said that she was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the accused did commit arson and noted that it is not correct to say the footage was doctored as the person in it had the same features and body build as that of the accused.
She explained that the fire incident was followed by a series of apologies to Musweu from the accused as well as his family members.
“In a message dated 2nd April 2018, the accused via the phone number 097******32 confirmed to be his by the Airtel subscriber identification information by the defense, wrote and I quote ‘you are a piece of s**t, you even have guts to send a message, I have no time to issue any threat because you are worthless to me, so don’t push your luck. If you don’t date married women why then entertain them? At the rate you are moving, once all is certain, I can guarantee you we will meet in hell’. In the message dated 13th April 2018, the accused, using the same number, wrote ‘Good morning Ian, with time I have come to realize that my insensitive words and actions towards you were and was uncalled for and any attempt to justify myself will amount to nothing. Damage has been done and I wish to take full responsibility for my wrongdoing. Please find it in your heart to forgive me and accept my unreserved apology. I am sorry and I seek to meet you at your convenience so we could start a new chapter on a brotherly note and see the best way forward, signed, LIkando’,” magistrate Mikalile said.
She said she was without a doubt in her mind that the damage reffered to in the message is the damage caused by the fire as there was no known damage that the accused allegedly caused.
“Clearly, the accused willfully or deliberately set fire to the plaintiff’s structure and he had no lawful justification to act in the manner that he did. In the circumstances, I find the accused guilty of arson, contrary to section 338 (1) A of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and I convict the accused,” said magistrate Mikalile.
The accused has since been committed to the High Court for sentencing as the charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.
The convict remains in custody and will be allowed to mitigate in the High Court.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover - 6 Mar 2020
- Banker pleads not guilty to negligently dealing with poisonous substances - 6 Mar 2020
- I burnt the baby because he soiled himself, maid tells court - 5 Mar 2020
- Zamtel cleans balance sheet through K390m debt to equity swap with Infratel - 28 Feb 2020
- 11 gassing rioters appear in court, deny the charges - 28 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- ConCourt didn't declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ (15,240 views)
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF (8,377 views)
- My remarks about being ready to be HH's vice were taken out of context - CK (5,834 views)
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa (3,551 views)
- Don't talk about HH, he's not involved in your failures, Mwaliteta tells PF (2,038 views)
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project
- TAZARA’s revival awaits Tanzanian govt’s business case, says Kafwaya
- Businessman drags Lusaka DC to court for damages over loss of business
- Allow Parley to consider impeachment motion, Gary, CK tell court
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- PF doesn’t owe Lusaka Voice K383,000, Mwila tells court
- Govt halts plans to borrow $2bn for Chipata-Serenje railway project
- TAZARA’s revival awaits Tanzanian govt’s business case, says Kafwaya
- Businessman drags Lusaka DC to court for damages over loss of business
- Allow Parley to consider impeachment motion, Gary, CK tell court
- DP Luena aspirant faces 10yrs in jail for burning carport for wife’s alleged lover
- I didn’t receive $10,000 cut from botched fish deal, Munir Zulu tells court
- Abyudi Shonga vies for LAZ presidency
- Seized wood in Malaysia doesn’t belong to PEPs, claims Mission
- Cancelling flights to China tantamount to xenophobia – Chitalu
- Load shedding causing erratic water supply at UTH – Chilufya
- Banker pleads not guilty to negligently dealing with poisonous substances
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article