DPP enters nolle in PF cadre’s assault case

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which Donald Nyirenda, a PF youth chairman of Kamwala, was charged with malicious damage to property and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nyirenda, in count one was charged with one count of malicious damage to property, contrary to Section 355 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Nyirenda, in Lusaka, did unlawfully and willfully damage two windows of a Mitsubishi Canter registration number BAD 502 valued at K200, the property of Elias Banda, on August 7, 2019.

In the second count, the accused was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Nyirenda on August 7, 2019 in Lusaka, did assault Musemu Banda, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

In the third and fourth count, Nyirenda on the same day did assault Obby Hamanyati and Kennedy Mutale Chansa, respectively, occasioning them actual bodily harm.

And when the matter came up for continued trial before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, the Court discontinued the case after the State received instructions from the DPP to discontinue the case via a nolle.

This is after the complainant, in an earlier sitting, requested for the case to be withdrawn as the accused did replace all the damaged property and had sorted out all relevant issues outside court.