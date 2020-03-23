PROTUZ secretary in court for allegedly stealing K129,000

PROFESSIONAL Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) secretary Mukuwe Mukuwe has been dragged to court for alleged theft of about K129,000 which was in his possession by virtue of his employment.

Mukuwe, a teacher by profession, is facing 16 counts of theft by public servant contrary to section 277 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Mukuwe stole K129,000 of varying amounts on different dates between June, 2017 and March, 2019.

It is alleged, in the first count, that Mukuwe, on February 22, 2018 in Lusaka, being a person employed in the Zambian government as a teacher and secretary of PROTUZ, stole K8,000 which came into his possession by virtue of his employment, the property of PROTUZ.

In the second count, it is alleged that on June 2, 2017, Mukuwe, stole K11,000 which came to his possession by virtue of his employment as PROTUZ secretary.

In the third count, it is alleged that Mukuwe, on July 18, 2018, in Lusaka stole K5,000, the property of PROTUZ.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that Mukuwe, on August 2, 2017, stole K7,000 and in the fifth count, he is alleged to have stolen K14,000 on September 4, 2017, the property of PROTUZ.

And in count six and seven, the accused is alleged to have stolen K2,000 and K2,000 on September 27, 2017 and October 12, 2017 respectively, the property of PROTUZ.

In count eight, Mukuwe is alleged to have stolen K2,000 on November 16, 2017 while in count nine, he is said to have stolen K8,000 on December 15, 2017.

In count 10, the accused is said to have stolen K7,000 on January 12, 2018, the property of PROTUZ.

In the 11th count, it is alleged that Mukuwe stole K8,000 on April 23, 2018 and another K8,000 on September 11, 2018 in the 12th count.

In the 13th count, the accused is alleged to have stolen K15,000 on October 15, 2018; K6000 on November 19, 2018; K30,000 on January 18, 2019 and K10,000 on March 5, 2019 in the subsequent counts.

The matter will come up today for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale.