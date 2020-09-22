THE Court of Appeal has upheld the ruling of the Lusaka High Court which quashed the decision by the Registrar of Societies to deregister Harry Kalaba’s Democratic Party (DP). The State had appealed against this decision on two grounds, but the Court of Appeal threw out the appeal, further advising that the public authority must never act wantonly and arbitrarily. Court of Appeal judge, Florence Lengalenga on behalf of two other judges upheld the decision of the High Court, saying the lower court was in order when it quashed the...



