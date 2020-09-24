LUAPULA Hydropower Corporation Limited (LHCL) has applied before the Kabwe High Court for an order for leave to issue committal proceedings against Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) for disregarding a court’s order. LHCL has submitted that WARMA, through its board of directors, disobeyed the consent order of court with impunity by cancelling its (LHCL’s) substantive water permits, contrary to the direction of the said consent order. It adds that it is excessively clear that WARMA’s board and its employees are willfully acting in contempt of court. According to a statement...



