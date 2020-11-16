THE Ndola Magistrates’ Court has denied 15 people, who allegedly looted properties belonging to a businessman on witchcraft allegations, bail. The 15 where arrested by police after riots and looting in Chipulukusu township. The 15 pleaded not guilty to malicious damage to property and theft. The matter has been adjourned to November 24, 2020. Last week, Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said 15 people were apprehended for riotous behavior and looting. She said the incident happened after a judgment was passed in favour of Sydney Kunda, whom they accused...



