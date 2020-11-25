AN accountant at the Ministry of Finance has testified that NDC president Chishimba Kambwili was paid a total of K565,463.98 between January, 2014 and July, 2016, as net salary from the government payroll. This is a matter in which Kambwili, his son Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, Lukwesa Musonda Brano and Mulenga Makasa Kapilima are charged with one count of making a document without authority; one count of uttering a false document; two counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretenses and 35 counts of being in possession of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.