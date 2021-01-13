KITWE High Court Judge Abha Patel says the escalating number of domestic disputes and defilement cases before the courts of law are a source of concern, especially that they mostly involve women and children. Judge Patel was speaking during the opening of the Kitwe criminal court session for 2021. Judge Patel said in a country that prides itself as a Christian nation, crimes such as rape, defilement and gender based violence are not supposed to be rife because church leaders were expected to take a leading role in fighting such...



