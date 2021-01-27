A 53-year-old man of Luanshya has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecently assaulting eight girls below the age of 12. In this matter, Daimon Chansa, a security guard, was charged with eight counts of indecent assault. Allegations were that he touched the girls’ buttocks and asked them to fondle his manhood. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in each count to run concurrently, meaning he will only serve 20 years imprisonment with hard labour. It was alleged that between July 2019 and June 2020,...



